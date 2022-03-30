Turning Cooler with Scattered Showers

Good morning! A weak cold front is pushing onshore early this Wednesday. A broken line of showers is developing along & ahead of the front. Showers will be passing through our western valleys around sunrise and during the A.M. commute. Once the cold front passes, expect to see a lot of sunshine (late morning to early afternoon). Our air will turn a bit more unstable later today, triggering scattered showers across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Today will be cooler than Tuesday with metro area highs in the mid 50s. Our snow level will hover around 3,500 feet today, basically placing it around Government Camp. We’ll deal with wet snow at the passes, amounting to 1-2″ at best. Roads should be in pretty good shape through the afternoon. A few showers will linger into Thursday, keeping temperatures on the cool side of things.

Our weather will briefly dry out between late Thursday and Friday. As we head into Friday afternoon, another weak cold front will slide into the region. This system will just bring shower chances late in the evening, mainly north of the metro area. Once again, our weather should be dry on Saturday as high pressure shifts over the region. Expect a sunnier afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. The next round of rain should hold off until Sunday afternoon along the coast, eventually pushing inland by Sunday evening.

Between Sunday evening and Monday, a more organized system will move in. Early indications suggest a quarter to half inch of rain will be possible Monday, along with snow levels between 3,000-4,000 feet. Our ski resorts could have 1+ foot of snow coming early next week. Stay tuned for updates on that. Drier weather should prevail by midweek.

Have a great Wednesday!

