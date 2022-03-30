‘When you’re at the end of your life, that’s significant’: Oregon residency no longer required for medical aid in dying

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon is making history again.

In 1997 it was the first state to allow terminally ill adults to have medical aid in dying and it’s now the first state in the US to drop its residency requirement if a terminally ill patient chooses to come to Oregon for that option.

Right now, Oregon is one of several states including Washington D.C. to have medical aid in dying laws.

Before this residency requirement was lifted, Brittany Maynard was enjoying a vacation in wine country, California with her husband Dan Diaz when she was dealing with piercing headaches that lead to a terminal diagnosis at 29 years old.

“The brain tumor was very large. 10 days later she had brain surgery at UCSF medical center. They were able to remove only about 35% of that tumor,” Dan Diaz, her widower, said.

Doctors initially gave her three to five years to live, but that prognosis quickly changed.

“Unfortunately, at the first follow up MRI the tumor showed signs it was growing aggressively, indicative of a glioblastoma multiform. The most aggressive type of brain cancer. They then told Brittany six months is all she had left,” Diaz said.

She knew Oregon had passed the Death with Dignity Act, which allowed adults with terminal illnesses that had six months or less to live to have the option of aid in dying, which is heavily regulated.

“Brittany is a very loving and caring person, but she was at the same time a very determined individual and I say that with a smile on my face because she, (was) her own little force of nature,” he said. “She was not going to just roll the dice and let cancer be in the driver’s seat and let cancer dictate how her final days on this green earth might play out. So, for her to be able to take back that little bit of control from the disease.”

Doctors have to make sure the patient is mentally capable of making this decision and the patient has to give both written and verbal requests before a doctor can prescribe lethal medication, which the patient can then take when they choose.

Back in 2014, you had to live in Oregon to get that assistance. So, Diaz and Maynard packed up their lives in California and moved to Portland.

“Brittany found a house for us to rent on craigslist in Portland. We said goodbye to our friends and family, she had to find a new medical team, establish residency, which meant getting a driver’s license, changing her voter registration,” Diaz said. “At that point, we moved to Portland, she continued getting care at OHSU and her goal was to live as long as possible.”

Fast forward to this week, and a settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland. The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board agreed to stop requiring Oregon residency for patients seeking aid in dying.

Something Diaz said has been a barrier for people seeking this option. Especially those living right over the Columbia River in Washington.

“They don’t have to go to the DMV they don’t have to change their voter registration,” Diaz said. “That is, when you’re at the end of life, that’s significant.”

Diaz said he made a promise to Brittany that he would help pass more aid-in-dying legislation in other states across the U.S. Right now, he’s working on that in Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, hoping to honor Brittany’s life and legacy.

