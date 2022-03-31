Advertisement

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting along Hwy 30 near Scappoose

Authorities have responded to the report of a shooting near Scappoose on Highway 30.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a towing company along Highway 30 near Scappoose.

Columbia County posted on Facebook that the shooting happened at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. The county said no officers were injured. There’s no word at this time if anyone was killed in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released at this time.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that one eastbound lane of Highway 30 was affected by the police activity, but no closures were in place.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

