CJ McCollum plays the Blazers for the first time since his trade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - CJ McCollum, a former Portland Blazers player who was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, is back in Portland to play against the Blazers for the first time since he was traded.

“When you show love, you get it back ten-fold and that’s how it’s been for me,” said McCollum.

After nearly nine years of being beloved in Rip City, CJ only looks back with fondness of his time as trail blazer.

“It’s good there are happy emotions as opposed to the opposite and it was a good, I like to call it a happy breakup where you’re not bitter at your ex,” he said.

The Carlton Vineyard owner has plenty of ties back to Oregon, none more so than his wife Elise, dog Fiona and first-born son, Jacobi.

“I was at peace two months before I was traded. I was at peace, kind of knew it was going to happen, just being honest,” he said. “I had seen the business, I know how it works, once Neil (Olshey) was let go, I’d seen the writing on the wall where we were kind of trending. Dame obviously and eventually being shutdown, I could kind of see where this is headed and obviously, I have never really been a part of losing to that extent.”

McCollum slept in his own bed last night and plans on keeping his home in West Linn in a special place that embraced him for a decade.

“I am appreciative and thankful. This organization has been great to me. They were terrific throughout my career, with my family, with the transition we had to make,” said McCollum. “Being patient and giving me the chance to be the best version of myself.”

McCollum was shipped south to Louisiana along with the remaining $69 million on his deal.

Since February’s move, the Pelicans are .500 as McCollum is blooming on the Bayou with career-highs in points, boards, assists and field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Portland has dropped 14 of 16 in some of the most lopsided of results

“We felt like this could be good for all parties and there was no need for it to go south or go sour after the relationship that we built,” he said.

The Portland Blazers will be paying McCollum a visit next Thursday as part of their final five road trip.

