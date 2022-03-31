Deputies rescue pregnant woman from Tualatin River

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved a pregnant passenger early Wednesday after a stolen truck crashed into the Tualatin River.

A WCSO sergeant first encountered the truck shortly after 2 a.m. when they found the vehicle parked on the side of SW Minter Bridge Road. The female passenger told the sergeant the 1992 Nissan truck was out of gas and her boyfriend had left for more. Despite the sergeant offering assistance, the woman declined.

At this time, the sergeant began to leave but soon learned the truck had been reported as stolen. According to the WCSO, the sergeant and deputies attempted to contact the woman again, but the truck sped off with a male behind the wheel.

While in pursuit, the truck drove through a field roughly 300 yards, down an embankment, and into the Tualatin River. The driver exited the truck cab with a dog, swam to other side of the river, and ran off into the woods.

According to the WCSO, the woman exited as well, yelling to deputies she couldn’t swim as she began drifting downstream.

Deputies were able to rescue the woman who revealed she was six months pregnant during the ordeal.

The WCSO said despite a thorough search for the man identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura, deputies were unable to find him. The dog was later located unharmed, and the vehicle pulled from the river with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

Jonathan Michael Laura. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Laura is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.