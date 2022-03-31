A FEW SHOWERS TODAY, DRIER ON FRIDAY

Good morning! It’s a chilly and mainly dry start to our Thursday across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Most of the leftover showers are confined to the Coast Range and Cascades this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across our western valleys, but should warm into the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Once we get more daytime heating (late morning and afternoon), showers will pop up more frequently over our western valleys. Showers will wind down tonight, and our weather should remain mostly dry through the bulk of Friday.

Our next round of showers will arrive to the coast starting Friday afternoon, and eventually they’ll spread inland by the evening. If you have outdoor plans Friday night, prepare for some wet weather. Highs should rebound into the low 60s. Showers will taper off by sunrise on Saturday, giving way to a sunnier day and highs in the low to mid 60s. Conditions will start to turn breezy around lunchtime on Sunday, with more significant rain and mountain snow arriving between the afternoon and evening. This will start a 24-48 hour period of soggy and windy conditions.

Between late Sunday and Tuesday, quite a bit of precipitation will fall across western Oregon and southwest Washington. Early indications suggest at least 0.50-1.00″ of rain will be possible in our western valleys, with greater totals along the coast and Coast Range. Our snow level will drop below the Cascade Passes, with the potential for 1-2 feet of new snow at our local ski resorts. This is great news, considering the snowpack tends to peak around late March and early April.

Have a great Thursday!

