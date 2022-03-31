On the Go with Joe at PIR Auto Swap Meet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of car lovers will converge in Portland this weekend for the return of two big events: the Portland International Raceway Auto Swap Meet and the 2022 Portland Swap Meet.

The PIR Auto Swap Meet, which attracts thousands of car fanatics from all over the world every year, runs through Saturday. Gates open at 7 a.m. daily, with $10 admission and $10 for parking. Children under 12 get in free.

Bring you walking shoes - there will be five miles of booths filling up the space inside the road course at PIR.

While the Auto Swap Meet is going on at PIR, there’s also the Portland Swap Meet taking place at the Expo Center Friday through Sunday. Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the Expo Center event are $10 on Friday and Saturday, and $5 on Sunday.

For more information about the PIR Auto Swap Meet click here and for the Portland Swap Meet click here.

