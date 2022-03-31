Gov. Brown selects new Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown has found a new Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services following the departure of former director Margaret Salazar.

On Thursday, Gov. Brown formally chose Andrea Bell for the position. Bell has led OCHS as Acting Director since Salazar was appointed by Pres. Biden in January to lead the Housing and Urban Development office for the northwest region.

“I’m thrilled to name Andrea Bell as Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services,” said Gov. Brown. “In her role as Acting Director, Andrea and I worked together to successfully make the case for OHCS to receive $16 million from U.S. Treasury, bringing additional rental assistance resources to Oregon families and helping ensure thousands of Oregon’s most vulnerable residents could remain stably housed.”

Bell has been with OHCS since 2019, beginning as Assistant Director of Homeless Services before taking on the role of Director of Housing Stabilization in 2020.

“I’m driven by the belief that all Oregonians deserve safe, stable and affordable housing and I feel fortunate to be in a position to guide a talented and dedicated team to advance this work across the housing continuum during such critical times,” Bell said. “Housing continues to be a vital determinant of health for all of Oregonians and our work continues.”

Bell is a graduate of Arizona State University, the same state she first served as a Housing Director.

