McCollum returns to Rip City as Pelicans take on Trail Blazers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Drafted 10th overall out of Lehigh now nine years ago, number three played 564 games in the scarlet and black leaving as the fifth-leading scorer in franchise history.

Number three may one day hang in the rafters, but on this night, the love was spread all around the arena for an all-world guy.

“When you show love, you get it back ten-fold and that’s how it’s been for me,” McCollum said.

After nearly nine years of being beloved in the City of Roses, C.J. only looks back with fondness of his fine footage as a Trail Blazer.

“It’s good there are happy emotions as opposed to the opposite and it was a good, I like to call it a happy breakup where you’re not bitter at your ex,” he said.

McCollum slept in his own bed and plans on keeping his West Linn home in a special place that embraced him for the past decade.

“I am appreciative and thankful. This organization has been great to me. They were terrific throughout my career, with my family, with the transition we had to make,” McCollum said.

He is the man now down in New Orleans and having a career year through his 20 games with the club that is battling for a playoff spot in the West, something the Blazers don’t want to see as that lottery pick will be headed here if the Pels fail to swoop into the postseason.

Having now dropped 15 of their last 17, the 27-49 Trail Blazers have just one more home game left next Sunday with the Jazz.

Their final road trip will take them down to Louisiana next Thursday.

McCollum dropped 25 points on Wednesday night where the Blazers 32nd starting lineup of the season saw just one guy in the first unit who C.J. actually played with. That would be C.J. Elleby.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.