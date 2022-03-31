Oregon City mayor resigns prompting special election this summer

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon City’s mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith, is resigning from her position after a less than one-year stint.

In a submitted resignation letter, Lyles Smith said many factors played into her decision, specifically the choice to move out of state.

“I am resigning so that my husband and I can move out of state to be near our families,” Lyles Smith wrote. “Over the last year our families have experienced multiple medical incidents that have heightened our awareness, desire and need to be near them.”

Lyles Smith first took office in January 2019 as a City Commissioner and was elected as Oregon City’s Mayor on April 7, 2021 in a special election to serve the remainder of former Mayor Dan Holladay’s term.

“I think the last couple of years has reminded many of us the value of family and the irreplaceable time that can and should be spent with them,” Lyles Smith continued in her letter. “It is my desire to put family first and I can only hope that you would do the same for your family.”

Lyles Smith’s resignation will become effective April 22.

In a release Thursday, the City of Oregon City said a special election will be held in August to fill the remainder of term ending in December 2022.

