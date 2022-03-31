Oregon City police ask for public’s help after teen was stabbed

Oregon City, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police are asking for the public’s help after a teenager was stabbed on a popular walking trail.

Police say on Monday night around 7:30, they were called out to the walking trail that runs between Highway 213 and Clackamas Community College.

A 16-year-old had several knife wounds and a 21-year-old man had some injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw what happened or knows what happened to give them a call.

