Advertisement

Oregon City police ask for public’s help after teen was stabbed

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oregon City, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police are asking for the public’s help after a teenager was stabbed on a popular walking trail.

Police say on Monday night around 7:30, they were called out to the walking trail that runs between Highway 213 and Clackamas Community College.

A 16-year-old had several knife wounds and a 21-year-old man had some injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw what happened or knows what happened to give them a call.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family of woman who died after boat sank near Florence speaks out
Family of woman who died after boat sank near Florence speaks out
Family of woman who died after boat sank near Florence speaks out
Family of woman who died after boat sank near Florence speaks out
Oregon City police ask for public’s help after teen was stabbed
Oregon City police ask for public’s help after teen was stabbed
Five injured in three different shootings in less than six hours
Five injured in three different shootings in less than six hours