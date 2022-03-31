Police seize over 5000 Fentanyl pills, 1 pound of heroin and 3.5 grams of meth in Grants Pass arrest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for possessing large amounts of drugs, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

GPPD, along with two other agencies, arrested Jose Rios-Beltran on I-5 at milepost 55.

They seized more than 5000 fentanyl pills, 1 pound of heroin, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Rios-Beltran was held at the Josephine County Jail on multiple felony charges.

