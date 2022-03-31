Police: Teenage boy shot several times in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers hurt Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to Southeast 98th Avenue and Southeast Hult Street on the report of shots fired. Police said officers found an 18-year-old who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

A younger teenage boy was shot multiple times and had serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they do not know his current condition.

Scene photo from KPTV (KPTV)

No suspect information has been released by police at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

