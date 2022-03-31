Portland man sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-relief fraud

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for fraudulently converting to personal use loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

The U.S. attorney’s office, said Eric Wade Lysne, 35, created fake entities, including Paradigm Consulting Groups, on whose behalf he applied for and received Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. In order to give Paradigm the appearance of a legitimate business, the U.S. attorney’s office said Lysne applied for and received an IRS Employer Identification Number in April 2020 and registered the business with the Oregon Secretary of State the following month.

In May 2020, Lysne “applied for an EIDL, falsely claiming Paradigm employed 10 people in the agriculture sector and realized gross revenues of nearly $1 million in the 12 months ending on January 31, 2020, and that he, as the applicant, had not been convicted of any felonies in the last five years,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office. However, Lysne had been in prison for most of the 12-month period for a felony conviction in Washington County in May 2019.

In June 2020, the Small Business Administration gave a $147,400 EIDL to Paradigm through Lysne’s personal bank account. An additional $10,000 was paid several weeks later. The U.S. attorney’s office said Lysne spent the cash on various personal expenses, including travel and cash withdrawals. He also applied in April 2021 to SBA for an increase in his EIDL balance, seeking to borrow an additional $302,600.

“Lysne made similar misrepresentations in five other successful PPP loan applications to various lenders,” The U.S. attorney’s office said.

In total, Lysne collected $360,467 in COVID-relief loans.

As part of his sentencing, Lysne is ordered to pay back the entirety of his loans in restitution to the SBA and victim PPP lenders, as well as an additional $185,100 to the United States Treasury.

He will serve 30 months in federal prison followed by three years’ supervised release.

