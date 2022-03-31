Sheriff: Man who left pregnant passenger behind after crash into Tualatin River arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who fled the scene of a crash and left his pregnant passenger behind has been arrested, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 32-year-old Jonathan Michael Laura was arrested Thursday by Hillsboro police officers on crimes unrelated to an incident that occurred Wednesday.

The incident began shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. A sergeant found a vehicle parked on the side of Southwest Minter Bridge Road and spoke to the female passenger, who said the 1992 Nissan truck was out of gas and her boyfriend had left for more.

As the sergeant began to leave, the sheriff’s office said he learned the truck had been reported as stolen. The sergeant attempted to contact the woman again, but the truck sped off with a man behind the wheel.

A pursuit was initiated. While in pursuit, the suspect driver drove through a field roughly 300 yards, down an embankment, and into the Tualatin River. The driver exited the truck cab with a dog, swam to other side of the river, and ran off into the woods.

The passenger, who is six months pregnant, told deputies she couldn’t swim. Deputies were able to rescue the woman and bring her safely to shore.

Laura was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude - felony, attempt to elude - misdemeanor, reckless driving, driving while revoked - misdemeanor, reckless endangering, and first-degree criminal mischief.

