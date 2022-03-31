Tech expert gives digital spring cleaning advice

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re wanting to clean up your home this spring, don’t forget about digital clutter too.

“You can check out what you’re storing and where your download files are and clear up files that you no longer use,” said Clair Scribner, Director of Project Management at OnPoint Community Credit Union. “You could select to upload those files to a cloud solution using multi-factor authentication.”

“Another great option is to utilize an external hard drive, rather than keeping it on your computer,” she continued.

Scribner recommends decluttering your data monthly or quarterly, but said at the very least, you should do a complete cleanse yearly to keep your sensitive information safe from hackers.

“And just think about it like your paper filing cabinet,” said Scribner. “You don’t want to keep 20 years’ worth of paper files sitting in a drawer.”

“You also don’t want to have five years’ worth of electronic files on your computer,” she continued.

Scribner said don’t forget about social media either. She said it’s a great time to check the privacy and security settings across all your accounts.

“You’d want to take a look and look at what information you were sharing with the general public versus what your friends might be able to see and dial that in, get it as tight as you can,” she said. “There’s no reason for strangers to see certain information about you, particularly when you’re using a personal site.”

Finally, revisit your passwords. Are you using complex ones that are different for each site you log into?

“You could also opt to use a password management site that will help you keep those organized and secure,” said Scribner. “And then we always stress how important it is to not share information over the phone or via text or email.”

“That is one of the largest leading factors of cybercrime,” she continued.

And your to-do list isn’t over just yet. Scribner said this is a great time of year to check your credit report. She said all three credit bureaus allow you a free report once a year. You can then review it, to see if there’s anything you don’t recognize.

