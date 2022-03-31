Advertisement

Woman facing felony charges after assault related to car prowl in north Portland

Surveillance photos of male suspect
Surveillance photos of male suspect(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a woman is facing felony charges after an assault in north Portland.

At 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance outside a house in the 8900 block of North Kimball Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man injured and neighbors holding down a female suspect, who was arrested.

The investigation revealed that the victim saw someone prowling his car out in front of his house and went outside to confront him and a fight broke out. An accomplice of that adult male suspect, Kaylynn M. Spencer, 26-year-old, jumped in and began striking the victim with a metal file, causing injuries.

Weapon used during attack
Weapon used during attack(Portland Police Bureau)

The victim’s wife and some neighbors held Spencer down until officers got there. The male suspect has not yet been found.

The victim, a 64-year-old male, declined ambulance transport to the hospital but had significant injuries to his head.

Spencer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

If anyone has information about this case or the identity of the suspect, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-85658.

