Woman facing felony charges after assault related to car prowl in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a woman is facing felony charges after an assault in north Portland.
At 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance outside a house in the 8900 block of North Kimball Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man injured and neighbors holding down a female suspect, who was arrested.
The investigation revealed that the victim saw someone prowling his car out in front of his house and went outside to confront him and a fight broke out. An accomplice of that adult male suspect, Kaylynn M. Spencer, 26-year-old, jumped in and began striking the victim with a metal file, causing injuries.
The victim’s wife and some neighbors held Spencer down until officers got there. The male suspect has not yet been found.
The victim, a 64-year-old male, declined ambulance transport to the hospital but had significant injuries to his head.
Spencer was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
If anyone has information about this case or the identity of the suspect, please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-85658.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.