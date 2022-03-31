Yamhill Carlton Elementary 3rd grader saves classmate’s life

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A student at Yamhill Carlton Elementary was honored for his bravery and quick actions when saving a choking classmate’s life.

At a surprise assembly today, students, staff, and local law enforcement officers trickled into the YCE gym to commemorate a little hero who took big actions.

Taylor Snyder, a third grader at Yamhill Carlton Elementary, was enjoying the last day of school before spring break with a popcorn party, when all the sudden he noticed one of his classmates, Scarlett Mcbee, was choking.

“I was eating popcorn and when I was finished with it, I was making it into an air bag and I didn’t know there was still a popcorn kernel in it, I inhaled really hard, and the popcorn got stuck in my throat,” says Mcbee.

Before the teacher could get up to help, Snyder sprang into action.

“I went up, I patted on her back, not super hard, but kind of hard so she could spit it out,” said Snyder.

And that’s exactly what happened, a few thrusts to the back and finally the popcorn kernel went flying in the air, ultimately, saving Mcbee’s life.

“I want to say thank you for doing that because I really have a few things I want to do in my life and stuff I’m planning to do when I get older, and I’m really grateful,” says Mcbee.

Nicholas Snyder, Taylors father, says he was in disbelief when he heard, adding, “at first I thought it was one of his come home from school type stories, and then I got the call from his teacher and I was like ‘wow,’ I’m so proud of him.”

Scarlett Mcbee’s father, Bon Mcbee, awarded Snyder with a plaque from he and his wife thanking the 3rd grader for his bravery in saving their daughter.

“I just want to thank Taylor and his family for being our hero in saving Scarlett,” says Bon Mcbee.

Taylor was awarded two additional bravery certificates from the Carlton Police Depart, and Yamhill Carlton Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.