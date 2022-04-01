2 arrested, shotgun seized after police chase in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and a semiautomatic shotgun was seized after a chase by officers on extra patrol on Friday morning in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, East Neighborhood Response Team officers were on extra patrol in the area of Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. The officers were in the area due to neighborhood complaints about criminal activity. The officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the driver sped away.

The officers found the car on SE Powell Blvd. near I-205, where the suspects ran away. The officers used tactical techniques and arrested the suspects. They have been identified as 27-year-old Roger Harris and 40-year-old Nathan Hardway. Officers seized a semiautomatic shotgun as evidence.

Harris and Hardway were booked in the Multnomah County Jail.

