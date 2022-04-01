3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit from Portland to Gresham ends in crash; 4 guns seized

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit that started in southeast Portland and ended with a crash in Gresham, according to police.

At about 2:12 p.m., on Thursday, officers responded to the report of a carjacking in the 5000 block of North Cecelia Street. Police said the victim reported multiple suspects approached him, one showed a gun in his waistband and demanded his car, a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Just before 10 p.m., two East Precinct officers spotted the stolen Hyundai near Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The officers tried to stop the vehicle at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Southeast Brooklyn Court when the suspect driver went down a dead-end road. Police said the driver then used the vehicle to intentionally hit the patrol vehicle to get away. The officers were not injured.

The Air Support Unit followed the vehicle. Police said officers learned the driver recklessly driving, speeding, running through traffic control devices, and passing vehicles in oncoming lanes, even without any police ground units in pursuit.

Spike strips were successfully deployed near East Burnside Street and Southeast 148th Avenue, but the suspect continued on at least one deflated tire, police said.

One officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to spin the car near East Burnside Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue. Police said the suspect driver continued and eventually crashed into multiple parked vehicles at Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham.

Four people ran from the vehicle and were later located following a search. According to police, four guns were found in the stolen vehicle, including a loaded AR-15 rifle and three loaded pistols. One was an unmarked, unbranded “ghost” gun.

Treveon Phillips, 18, and De’Shawn E. Hunt, 18, both from Gresham, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, attempt to elude police by vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Phillips was also booked on an outstanding warrant.

A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Hall for unlawful possession of firearms and an outstanding warrant. Police said a 15-year-old boy was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash, then released to his parent. He is currently not facing any charges.

Police said more charges are possible after addition investigation is done by robbery detectives and the Enhanced Community Safety Team.

