Enhanced Community Safety Team arrests 3 men in connection with three separate Portland shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team made three arrests in connection to three separate shootings, including one shooting that injured multiple people at a street racing event.

The first arrest happened Wednesday. ECST officers arrested 38-year-old Prince Phillip Brown for a shooting that happened on Feb. 21. One person was injured in the shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Northeast Failing Street.

Brown has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and eluding on foot.

The second arrest is tied to a street racing event on Northeast Marine Drive that ended in gunfire. At the scene, officers found nearly 100 spent shell casings. Four people were injured - 21-year-old Adrian Dangelo Ramirez, 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and a 11-year-old boy. All were treated for their injuries.

Police said ECST officers found evidence identifying Ramirez as a shooter. Ramirez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives believe there were other shooters involved. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

The third arrest is connected to a shooting on Southwest Jefferson and Southwest 14th on March 24. Just after 11 a.m., officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two officers worked quickly to stop the bleeding, saving the man’s life.

Soon after the shooting, ECST officers identified the shooter as 29-year-old Gabriel Harrison. Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

According to police, ECST reports there have been 23 people injured, one deadly, by gunfire in the past seven days in Portland.

