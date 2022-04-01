On The Go with Joe at OMSI’s World of Leonardo da Vinci

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The World of Leonardo da Vinci is now open at OMSI bringing guests into one of history’s greatest minds.

Of many things, da Vinci was an artist, architect and engineer, who was influenced by, as OMSI puts, “a pursuit of scientific inquiry and mechanical inventiveness that were centuries ahead of their time.”

At the World of Leonardo da Vinci, guests will be able to witness for the first time two of the original da Vinci folios from the 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus.

In addition, over three dozen reconstructions of da Vinci’s machines have bene brought together specifically for the exhibit.

The exhibit is curated by experts from the Leonardo3 Museum in Milan, with tickets on sale now. A single adult ticket costs $21.

