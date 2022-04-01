Advertisement

Hearth Kicks & Apparel kicks sneaker culture up a notch

Troy Jun has been buying and selling sneakers for years, and now he finally has his own shop to share his love of sneakers and streetwear.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Troy Jun has been buying and selling sneakers for years, and now he finally has his own shop to share his love of sneakers and streetwear with the Portland metro area!

Located in Washington Square mall for just over a month, the buy-sell-trade sneaker and streetwear shop, Hearth Kicks & Apparel, has been getting a lot of attention. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about sneaker culture and to find out what Hearth is all about.

You can follow Hearth on Instagram here.

