LIGHT SHOWERS THIS EVENING, BIG PATTERN CHANGE COMING LATE SUNDAY

Good morning! It’s another cool start across the lowlands with most areas in the upper 30s and 40s. Today is going to be a rather pleasant day and probably a bit warmer than Thursday. The bulk of the sunshine will be observed late this morning and early this afternoon before the clouds fill our skies. Highs should reach about 60 degrees. By the mid-afternoon, scattered showers will be spreading across the coastline. Eventually, light showers will arrive to our western valleys this evening. Showers should wind down by the start of the weekend.

Saturday will be a transition day with gradually clearing skies. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 60s. We’re keeping a close eye on the Sunday to Tuesday time frame, as big changes will occur in our weather pattern. A southerly wind will begin to increase around midday Sunday out ahead of the first cold front. Rain will arrive by the evening, along with gusty winds. A second cold front (potentially stronger) will arrive early Monday, bringing a reinforcing shot of rain and wind.

Our snow level looks like it will be hovering around 4,000-5,000 feet to start this event, but will sink below the mountain passes by Monday afternoon. This will likely be a very impactful time period for the Cascades, with white-out conditions expected Monday. Elevations above 5,000 feet have over 2 feet of snow coming, potentially over 3 feet in the highest elevations. At pass level, we’re looking at closer to 1 ½ to 2 feet of snow. Both rain and mountain snow will gradually taper off on Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the West Coast by midweek, causing temperatures to soar into the 70s.

Have a great Friday!

