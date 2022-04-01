Advertisement

Mainly dry this weekend, then a soaking arrives Sunday evening

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today turned out to be a wonderful spring day across the region.  Skies have been mainly sunny this afternoon and temperatures warmed to right around normal for April 1st.

A weak cold front moves inland tonight with light rain showers, with the first sprinkles arriving after sunset.  Most of the showers will be gone by sunrise, leaving us with a mainly dry Saturday.  Skies should be just a bit cloudier than today, but overall still a nice spring day.

A strong Pacific jet stream punches right into the Pacific Northwest Sunday night and Monday, bringing lots of rain, wind, & mountain snow.  We don’t expect enough rain for flooding, or more than just scattered power outages.  Showers continue Tuesday, although much lighter.

The next 3 days in Portland
The next 3 days in Portland(kptv)

The 2nd half of next week turns much warmer and we may get up to 70 or just above for a couple days.  All of our long range models show another cool/wet period soon after that time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

