Mainly dry this weekend, then a soaking arrives Sunday evening
Today turned out to be a wonderful spring day across the region. Skies have been mainly sunny this afternoon and temperatures warmed to right around normal for April 1st.
A weak cold front moves inland tonight with light rain showers, with the first sprinkles arriving after sunset. Most of the showers will be gone by sunrise, leaving us with a mainly dry Saturday. Skies should be just a bit cloudier than today, but overall still a nice spring day.
A strong Pacific jet stream punches right into the Pacific Northwest Sunday night and Monday, bringing lots of rain, wind, & mountain snow. We don’t expect enough rain for flooding, or more than just scattered power outages. Showers continue Tuesday, although much lighter.
The 2nd half of next week turns much warmer and we may get up to 70 or just above for a couple days. All of our long range models show another cool/wet period soon after that time.
