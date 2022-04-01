Man arrested in Portland after pointing BB gun at SOLVE volunteers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say during a SOLVE volunteer clean up that a man pointed a BB gun at volunteers, then appeared to shoot at a bird.

Officers were able to quickly arrest Anthony Kagan who admitted to using the BB gun to point and shoot at rodents in the area.

No one was hurt.

FOX 12 reached out to SOLVE about the incident and the organization said they are grateful for PPB’s response and their volunteer leaders who helped to defuse the situation.

They also provided a statement, saying in part:

“As a community-based organization, we consider the well-being of our volunteers a number one priority. We aim to create a welcoming experience at each of our events and appreciate the volunteers who have worked with us to create a healthier and cleaner Portland.”

Kagan is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of menacing.

