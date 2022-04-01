Man claiming to be Hindu god sentenced in Hillsboro spiritual center attack

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County judge has found a man who claimed to be a Hindu god guilty for an August attack at a Hillsboro spiritual center.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Sean Lawrence Michel-White, went to the ISKCON Temple located in Hillsboro on Aug. 29. Initially, Michel-White was welcomed by temple members but when asked he wear a mask, Michel-White refused, reportedly becoming aggressive.

According to the D.A.’s office, after Michel-White refused to put on a mask he began attempting to knock over statues, hit two temple members, bit them and caused injury to multiple people.

Temple members were able to “subdue” Michel-White until Hillsboro police arrived at the scene. At this time, Michel-White told officers he was a Hindu god and temple members were not practicing their faith correctly.

On March 30, Michel-White was found guilty of two counts of first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime, two counts of fourth-degree assault and harassment in a bench trial. He was sentenced to three years of formal probation after serving seven months in jail.

