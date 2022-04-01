Advertisement

Man claiming to be Hindu god sentenced in Hillsboro spiritual center attack

Sean Lawrence Michel-White.
Sean Lawrence Michel-White.(Washington County District Attorney’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County judge has found a man who claimed to be a Hindu god guilty for an August attack at a Hillsboro spiritual center.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Sean Lawrence Michel-White, went to the ISKCON Temple located in Hillsboro on Aug. 29. Initially, Michel-White was welcomed by temple members but when asked he wear a mask, Michel-White refused, reportedly becoming aggressive.

According to the D.A.’s office, after Michel-White refused to put on a mask he began attempting to knock over statues, hit two temple members, bit them and caused injury to multiple people.

Temple members were able to “subdue” Michel-White until Hillsboro police arrived at the scene. At this time, Michel-White told officers he was a Hindu god and temple members were not practicing their faith correctly.

On March 30, Michel-White was found guilty of two counts of first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime, two counts of fourth-degree assault and harassment in a bench trial. He was sentenced to three years of formal probation after serving seven months in jail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scene photo from McMinnville Police Department
Suspect found hiding in blackberry bushes after crash involving stolen vehicle in McMinnville
Authorities respond to report of shooting on Hwy 30 near Scappoose
Suspect in deadly Scappoose officer-involved shooting was wanted for murder in Gresham
Four guns displayed on a carpet, including a black AR-15 rifle with scope and red bandana tied...
3 teens arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit from Portland to Gresham ends in crash; 4 guns seized
TriMet MAX Red Line temporarily closing between April 2 to 9.
Temporary MAX Red Line closure starts Saturday
TriMet MAX Red Line temporarily closing between April 2 to 9.
Temporary MAX Red Line closure starts Saturday