Mostly dry the next couple of days, a soaker Sunday night and Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty classic spring day out there in the metro area-- lots of big, fluffy clouds, a few isolated sprinkles and plenty of sunbreaks. Most of the showers stayed north and west of Portland. In fact, we didn’t have any measurable rain at the airport. We topped out at 57 degrees, which happens to be our coolest day of the last ten.

What’s left of the light showers will continue to taper off this evening, and we’re back to partly cloudy conditions for tonight and Friday morning. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s in the metro area, and Friday looks mainly dry. The next round of showers arrives Friday evening with a couple showers possibly lingering into early Saturday. A dry and pleasant day will follow, with lots of sunshine in the afternoon and temps in the low 60s.

Sunday will start dry, but once the showers arrive in the afternoon/evening, they won’t stop until early Tuesday morning. Over that period of time we could see around an inch of rain in Portland, and temperatures will be back down into the low to mid 50s. A high pressure system slides in mid-week, which means we’ll warm up quickly Tuesday to Wednesday and could possibly be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

