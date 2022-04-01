Advertisement

Suspect in deadly Scappoose officer-involved shooting was wanted for murder in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are revealing more details after a deadly officer-involved shooting along Highway 30 in Scappoose on Thursday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two officers, a Columbia County deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper, fired at the suspect identified as Michael Stockton, 39, who was killed.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton fired multiple shots prompting the return in fire. Despite law enforcement providing medical aid, Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities located two handguns in Stockton’s possession.

WCSO confirms Stockton was wanted by the Gresham Police Department for murder charges related to a homicide earlier this week.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team will lead the continued investigation.

