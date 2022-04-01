Portland Thorns FC sign Janine Beckie to three-year contract

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC announced Friday they’ve signed Canadian international forward Janine Beckie to a three-year contract with a one-year option.

Beckie’s rights were acquired via a trade with Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money. Depending on Beckie’s 2022 season performance, Louisville also stands to receive an additional $25,000.

“Bringing Janine to this club is an important step as we continue to build our roster for this season and into the future. We are grateful that we were able to work with Louisville and Manchester City to make this happen in a very tight window,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc.

The 27-year-old Beckie has made 86 appearances at the international level (72 starts), tallying 34 goals and 12 assists for Canada. Beckie also played for Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where the team received gold and the Rio 2016 Olympics, taking home the bronze.

