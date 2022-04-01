Portland’s Charter Commission advances proposal to reform city elections and government

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s Charter Commission met on Thursday night and unanimously advanced a proposal to reform the city’s elections and form of government.

The commission is a group of 20 Portlanders chosen by the city council. They meet at least once every 10 years to review the city’s government and make recommendations.

All members supported sending a package of reforms to voters to decide on this November. They recommend three major changes.

One is allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, using what’s called ranked-choice voting. Second, they want to create four new geographic districts with three members elected to each one. That would expand city council to 12 members.

Third, is to establish a city council that focuses on policy and a mayor to run day-to-day operations with the help of a professional administrator.

Portland is the last large city in the United States to have a commission form of government. That means the mayor and four commissioners make up the city council and are each in charge of a handful of city bureaus.

After listening to public comment and holding a vote. Members of the charter commission said they were proud that their proposals were created by, and for, Portlanders.

Following Thursday’s preliminary vote, the city attorney’s office will draft the charter amendments. The commission hopes to release the drafted amendments sometime in early May.

Community members still have the chance to weigh in. The commission will take the final vote in June.

If at least 15 members vote yes, the proposals will be sent directly to Portland voters for the November 8 election this year.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.