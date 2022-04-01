St. Helens man indicted for rape, sexual abuse following investigation

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested after two people came forward and reported being sexually assaulted by, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Garrett Sukau was indicted by a Columbia County Grand Jury on Thursday for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, five counts of first-degree sodomy, and strangulation.

Police said the investigation began when a victim reported being sexually assaulted by Sukau. Sukau was taken into custody on March 26 when officers executed a search warrant related to the investigation.

Additional charges were presented to the grand jury when a second victim came forward after Sukau’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact St. Helens Detective Matthew Smith at 503-366-8213 or msmith@sthelensoregon.gov.

