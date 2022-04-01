Suspect found hiding in blackberry bushes after crash involving stolen vehicle in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning following a crash involving a stolen vehicle near the McMinnville Municipal Airport, according to police.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called out to a crash on Three Mile Lane near the entrance to the airport. Officers arrived and found a 2017 Jeep Patriot in a field on the north side of the roadway. The driver was not found at the scene.

An investigation revealed the Jeep was traveling west on Three Mile Lane when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway include, crashed through a wooden highway sign and a power pole.

Police said officers learned the Jeep had been reported stolen to the Portland Police Bureau several hours earlier.

Newberg-Dundee Officer Rapet and K-9 Sam responded to the scene to search for the driver. K-9 Sam led officers north into the Evergreen Museum campus.

Police said the suspect, identified as Caleb Watson Sprenger, was found hiding in a thicket of blackberries on the north side of the Space Museum. Sprenger was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

After Sprenger is released from the hospital, police said he will be booked into the Yamhill County Jail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver in a crash, and a Multnomah County arrest warrant for post-prison supervision violation.

No additional information about the investigation has been released by police at this time.

