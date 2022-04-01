Temporary MAX Red Line closure starts Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – MAX riders who take the Red Line will need to adjust their transportation plans starting Saturday.

Starting April 2, Red Line Max train service will be suspended until April 9 as part of the $215 million “Better Red Project.” One portion of the project is improving a line of track running from Gateway to PDX.

“People should notice a smoother ride because we will be doing some rail grinding as well as some tidying up of the platforms,” says TriMet public Information officer Tyler Graf.

Graf says additionally, TriMet will be shifting a 200-foot section of rail roughly 500 yards north of the Gateway station.

“That will allow us to eventually build a bridge over the existing track we have as well as the multi-use path,” Graf says.

Regular operations for the train are expected to resume on April 10.

One Red Line rider says the suspension of service, even for such a short period, is not ideal for those who rely on public transportation.

An estimated 2,500 take the Red Line daily. One of those riders is Ken Adams who says the construction will be a hassle, especially in his trips to Parkrose.

“It’s going to be inconvenient I guess because MAX is always faster than a bus,” Adam says. “I’ll probably have to take a shuttle bus or a regular bus.”

During the 8-day closure, TriMet will have a shuttle bus running from the Gateway station to PDX in replacement of trains.

TriMet says meanwhile crews will work 24/7 to get the work done so the red line is back up and running by April 10. In the meantime, TriMet says to plan on adding a possible 30 minutes to your commute.

The MAX Red Line is the only line affected by the construction. All other lines will still operate.

For more information on the Better Red Project, visit the project’s page here.

