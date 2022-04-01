Advertisement

Tree pollen came back strong in March, fueling allergy season in Portland

Tree pollen came back strong in March, fueling allergy season in Portland
Tree pollen came back strong in March, fueling allergy season in Portland(kptv)
By Audrey Weil
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re now in the height of tree pollen season, and if you feel like allergy season came on strong and suddenly this spring, there could be several reasons for that.

Plus, the pink blossoms and yellow dusting on your car aren’t really what’s causing you allergies.

“The pollen that you see is really not the pollen that’s bothering you. The pollen that’s visible to the naked eye and the blooming trees, those grains of pollen are really too big to pass through the mucous membranes, so they’re considered not very allergenic but when they’re there and we see pollen on the car and when we see trees blooming that means those other trees that do have those small grains of pollen that do get through our mucous membranes are also pollinating,” Emily Trevillyan, Nurse Manager at Allergy Clinic in Portland said.

She said allergy seasons vary year to year but as the weather generally gets warmer, they’re a little bit longer and more intense.

This year, some freezing temperatures in February paused pollination.

“When that calmed down and the weather warmed up, it probably felt like tree season came on with a vengeance because we’d had that pause in February so now in March we see tree pollens in the high levels,” she said.

We checked a few grocery stores and were glad to see the allergy medicine shelves stocked.

Trevillyan suggests a combination of an antihistamine and nasal spray to ease symptoms.

And, she said you can limit exposure by decreasing time outside, showering when you come in and closing windows.

If those things aren’t working for you, that would be the time to see an allergist to make sure allergies really are the problem and talk about immunotherapy.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surveillance photos of male suspect
Woman facing felony charges after assault related to car prowl in north Portland
Jonathan Michael Laura, previous jail booking photo
Sheriff: Man who left pregnant passenger behind after crash into Tualatin River arrested
Generic photo of ballots.
Oregon City mayor resigns prompting special election this summer
FILE - Dennis Willard, of Bellevue, Wash., carries a sign that reads "Where Is She" as he...
Washington OKs 1st statewide missing Indigenous people alert