Woman dies after being hit by driver on Marion County roadway

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after she was hit by a driver along a Marion County roadway late Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before midnight, deputies were called out to a report of a pedestrian struck on Cordon Road Southeast near Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a 39-year-old woman dead. Her name has not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined a driver in a silver four-door Lexus was southbound when the woman was hit in the roadway. Investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The involved driver remained at the scene, and no citations were issued, according to police.

Cordon Road SE was closed for about three hours during the investigation. The sheriff’s office was helped at the scene by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Fire District #1, Marion County Public Works and the Salem Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

