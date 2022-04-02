2 teenagers arrested after chase in SE Portland; handguns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested, and two handguns were seized following a chase with Portland police officers Thursday afternoon in southeast Portland.

PPB said just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to make a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Southeast Steele Street. The driver of the car sped away. Police called in air resources, which followed the suspect’s car while more officers responded. Officers following the car from the air saw reckless driving, including speeding, passing into oncoming lanes and running traffic lights.

The car stopped in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Street and three suspects ran. A K9 unit helped find two suspects. The third suspect was not immediately found.

Police arrested 18-year-old Yonis Jama of Portland and 18-year-old Sa’Maurion Harris. They were both taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Police also found two semiautomatic handguns that were seized.

