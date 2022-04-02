Clark County Sheriff’s deputies say staffing shortages will limit call responses

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County deputies have stopped responding to certain service calls because of a staffing shortage.

In a previous statement, they say they have reached a point where they must mitigate the strain on the few deputies they have for the number of calls for service. Instead of calling, people will have to fill out a police report on their website. The new change went into effect on Thursday.

“It’s probably trickling downhill,” Clark County resident Jesse Morris said. “This is what people wanted when they started (wanting to) defund the police. I think it’s unfortunate, but if the police are understaffed, they got to find a way to manage it as well.”

Instead, people will have to speak with the desk deputy during regular business hours or be prompted to the online reporting program.

“I understand the police officers and being short-handed on help,” Clark County resident Sam Gress said. “But there’s a lot of people that don’t even have the ability to go online and fill out something like that. Having a police officer come out and respond to it is still a good thing.”

Some non-emergency services include property theft, graffiti, and vandalism. For some people, an online report may not be hard to do, but they are worried about how difficult it could be for family members.

“It’s actually very shocking because there’s many crimes that happen and when we feel like we have nobody and we can reach out to you directly for these things it’s a little scary,” says resident, Cameron. “I think of my mother for instance. She’s elderly and not good with computers. If she’s in a situation like that and has nobody to reach out to, what if I’m not available? That really terrifies me.”

FOX 12 reached out to the sheriff’s office and they said they are planning to release more information next week.

Click HERE to file a report in Clark County

List of non-emergency services:

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.