Dry Saturday Sees More Sunshine

Overnight we received some rainfall in the metro area, with just less than 0.1″ at PDX. There are few showers lingering around this morning, but for the most part we have dried out. Still, you could see a light shower or some drizzle early this morning.

We are starting with some sun and clouds this morning and will see a partly cloudy day for most of the day, before becoming mostly sunny this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 50s for most of us, with a few spots getting into the low 60s.

Temperatures will be similar tomorrow, but we will see a very wet system arriving Sunday night and overnight into Monday morning. Monday will be a wet and windy day. This wet weather will also bring a dumping of snow to the Cascades. We’re expecting about 10-15″ to fall Sunday night into Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch during that time frame because of this.

Some showers will linger on Tuesday. By Wednesday we see drier, sunnier skies and temperatures really warming up. We are likely to hit the 70s in the middle of next week. Things will start cooling Friday again though, ahead of some cooler and wetter weather to come.

