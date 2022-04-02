Advertisement

Firefighters respond to ‘large’ fire at Skamania Co. mill

Mill fire in Skamania County.
Mill fire in Skamania County.(Skamania Co. Fire District 1)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in Skamania County Friday night.

Skamania County Fire District 1 said around 11 p.m. Friday, it responded with mutual aid partners to a fire at the Home Valley mill. It said the incident was a “large structure fire.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday April 1, 2022 Skamania Fire District 1 and multiple mutual aid partners are currently...

Posted by Skamania Fire District 1 on Friday, April 1, 2022

The fire district did not have more details of the extent of the damage, cause or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters asked the public to remain clear of the area to reduce the risk to emergency responders.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PPB patrol car rear-ended on I-84 east.
Police officer injured in 5-car crash on I-84 east in NE Portland
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man injured in SE Portland shooting
Man injured in SE Portland shooting