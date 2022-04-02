Firefighters respond to ‘large’ fire at Skamania Co. mill

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in Skamania County Friday night.

Skamania County Fire District 1 said around 11 p.m. Friday, it responded with mutual aid partners to a fire at the Home Valley mill. It said the incident was a “large structure fire.”

The fire district did not have more details of the extent of the damage, cause or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters asked the public to remain clear of the area to reduce the risk to emergency responders.

