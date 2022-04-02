Advertisement

Man injured in SE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting on Friday night in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. They said the victim’s injury is non-life threatening.

PPB said it has not made any arrests in the shooting. It said the suspect left before officers arrived.

Related stories
Suspect in deadly Scappoose officer-involved shooting was wanted for murder in Gresham
Authorities respond to report of shooting on Hwy 30 near Scappoose

The Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team are both investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man dies in fire, explosion in northwest Clark Co.
Man injured in SE Portland shooting
Man injured in SE Portland shooting
Short staffing limits Clark Co. Deputies call response time
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies say staffing shortages will limit call responses