Man injured in SE Portland shooting
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting on Friday night in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.
PPB said just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3600 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. They said the victim’s injury is non-life threatening.
PPB said it has not made any arrests in the shooting. It said the suspect left before officers arrived.
The Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team are both investigating.
