Police officer injured in 5-car crash on I-84 east in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A five-car crash that sent a Portland police officer to the hospital slowed traffic on I-84 in northeast Portland on Saturday morning.

PPB said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer was rear-ended at high speed while on the scene of an earlier single-car crash. That caused a chain-reaction crash involving five cars.

#pdxtraffic Traffic #ALERT I-84 EB is closed at NE 33rd Av after a 5 car crash. A @PPBCentral officer was rearended while on the scene of a previous crash. That caused a chain reaction pileup. Several injured, but none being classified as trauma. Officer transported by ambulance. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 2, 2022

The officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Others involved in the crash also had non-life-threatening injuries.

PPB said a four-door sedan was driving at freeway speed when the driver began emergency braking, lost control, spun into the wall, continued spinning and hit the patrol car. Police said no citations or arrests have been made.

I-84 east was closed at Northeast 33rd Avenue. At 8:30 a.m., all lanes reopened.

Update: @PPBCentral officers and @OregonDOT are reopening EB I-84. All damaged vehicles have been towed and the on scene investigation is complete. Press release coming soon. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 2, 2022

Two lanes of I-84 west were also closed but have since reopened.

