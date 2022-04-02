Police officer injured in 5-car crash on I-84 east in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A five-car crash that sent a Portland police officer to the hospital slowed traffic on I-84 in northeast Portland on Saturday morning.
PPB said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer was rear-ended at high speed while on the scene of an earlier single-car crash. That caused a chain-reaction crash involving five cars.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Others involved in the crash also had non-life-threatening injuries.
PPB said a four-door sedan was driving at freeway speed when the driver began emergency braking, lost control, spun into the wall, continued spinning and hit the patrol car. Police said no citations or arrests have been made.
I-84 east was closed at Northeast 33rd Avenue. At 8:30 a.m., all lanes reopened.
Two lanes of I-84 west were also closed but have since reopened.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.