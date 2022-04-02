Teenager taken to Portland hospital after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Old Town, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. They applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PPB said the suspect had left when officers arrived and there have been no arrests.

This isn’t the first young person to have been shot this week. On Monday, a 16-year-old and 11-year-old were hurt in a shooting connected to street racing on Northeast Marine Drive.

Katherine Sheck heard the gunshots and said it’s upsetting to hear a teenager was the victim.

“I was just walking across the street and walked by those tents and heard the train whistle blare and I heard a couple of pops,” Sheck said. “That’s really sad and I would wonder what that 14-year-old was doing over here because 14-year-olds don’t belong over here.”

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. During the investigation, Northwest Broadway is closed from Glisan St. to Northwest Flanders Street.

