VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire in Vancouver burned through a detached garage and spread to the house on West 33rd Street Saturday evening, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

20 firefighters arrived just after 6 pm. They had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The homeowner said everyone got out of the house safely. There were no injuries.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire in garage spreads to Vancouver home

