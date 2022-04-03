Kassab Jewelers reopens following 2020 protests and destruction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Kassab Jewelers reopens in downtown Portland after pandemic struggles and protest destruction forced its closure in 2020.

FOX 12 spoke with Kassab Jewelers’ President, Rana Kassab who said, “If you’re going to knock us down. We’re going to get back up and we’re going to get back up stronger.”

Kassab Jewelers on Broadway near Alders has been around since 1990.

“It’s our flagship location and it’s one of our most prized locations. My father, who passed away in 2018, took a lot of pride in that location and having that store downtown Portland,” said Kassab.

A shining fixture in the Rose City that faced unimaginable vandalism and destruction during the spring of 2020.

FOX 12 asked Kassab to recall that peiord of time and what it was like for her and her family, she responded, “it gives me anxiety.”

Kassab went on to say, " It was really sad to see our beautiful store that my father built with his own two hands being destroyed and vandalized by people who didn’t care.”

Kassab tells us, even when faced with uncertainty, she knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Flash forward two years, and she was right.

“We feel like it was the right time for us to reopen. We feel downtown Portland is fairly safe,” said Kassab. “At least that’s the vibe I get when I’m downtown. I see it’s definitely a different feeling and it feels like it’s coming back, our city is finally coming back.”

Back and stronger than ever, said Kassab, as she sends a message to other local businesses on the mend as well, “If there’s one thing, just don’t give up. Be resilient, and keep on going because there is that light at the end of the tunnel. Even though it might seem like it’s far away, it’s there. Just wait for it.”

