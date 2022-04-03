North Portland event supports families of victims of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community continues to try and find ways to stop the gun violence in Portland. They also are supporting families who have lost loved ones.

“Healing with a Purpose” was held Saturday in north Portland at Abundant Life PDX church. In attendance was Jaiyauna Yoakum, who lost her brother, Jalon Yoakum, to gun violence last May.

She said the past year has brought a rollercoaster of emotions, and some days she couldn’t even get out of bed to take care of her two daughters. But with the help of friends and family she said she has started to heal. She wants to provide resources to other families who are also hurting.

“I know there is a lot of gun violence and pain in the city of Portland,” Jaiyauna Yoakum said. “I wanted to come and bring people together so we could heal, learn about grief, learn how to cope with our triggers and our pain and emotions.”

Jalon Yoakum was a father of two and 33-years-old when he died. He was also the stepson of anti-gun violence activist pastor Matt Hennessee of First Baptist Church on Northeast Vancouver Avenue.

