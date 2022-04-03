Pedestrian dies trying to cross I-5, multiple cars involved

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed trying to cross I-5 near mile post 238 in Linn County resulting in a crash with multiple cars, according to Oregon State Police.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Robert Halfacre of Lebanon, was walking on I-5, trying to cross according to OSP. A driver driving a BMW 645CI was not able to stop and hit Halfacre. The cars driving behind could not stop and crashed into the BMW.

Police found Halfacre dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

I-5 was closed for about 4 hours due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.