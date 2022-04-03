Police respond to “Swatting” incident in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man called the police Saturday, falsely reporting that he had just murdered his mother and two younger brothers, according to Junction City Police.

Just after 2 p.m. JCP received the call from this man saying he was barricaded in his bedroom, that he was armed with multiple weapons and that he was not going to jail. The caller also suggested that he wanted to die. Then the call disconnected.

Police tried to call back but were not able to reach the man. Junction City Police set up a perimeter around the house to deal with the potentially violent situation.

Police was able to call the property owner, with the same name provided by the man who called, but found that he was not home.

Police determined that this was a hoax called “Swatting,” but had to search the house just in case.

With the permission of the homeowner, according to JCP, police searched the house and confirmed that the call was false.

“This type of activity is incredibly dangerous for the public and police officers alike and could ultimately result in the serious injury and/or death of innocent people,” said Junction City Police in a release.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call JCP at 541-998-1245.

