Stormy tonight, wet Monday, then sunshine midweek...it’s spring!

Rain is arriving in the region this evening as a strong Pacific jet stream pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring much needed valley rain and mountain snowfall the next day or so. As a cold front moves inland late tonight, southerly wind increases ahead of it. This won’t be a “wind storm”, but expect lots of wind and a few power outages both at the coastline and int the western valleys the 2nd half of the night. Peak gusts reach 55-65 mph along the coast and 35-45 mph in the valleys. Of course wind will be strong in the mountains too.

Windy Sunday Night (kptv)

After the front passes late tonight, the steady rain turns to off/on showers with lots of sunbreaks mixed in Monday. This is also the weather pattern that can produce funnel clouds since there should be some “spin” in the atmosphere as well. Some of those showers could contain hail or thunder. Overall it’ll be quite a refreshing spring day!

In the Cascades we should see 15-25″ snow from tonight through Tuesday midday. Lower amounts in the passes and more higher up. Expect snowy/slushy driving through the mountain passes tomorrow along with plenty of wind. That strong wind will spread across central/eastern Oregon Monday with gusts 45-55 mph over there.

The weather action calms down drastically Tuesday with just a few leftover showers and more sunbreaks.

3 day outlook (kptv)

Wednesday and Thursday still look to be amazing with sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs Thursday should make it into the mid-upper 70s, the warmest so far this season. Cool and showery weather returns Friday or into next weekend.

