Sunday Turns Wet & Windy

After a beautiful Saturday, today will be a bit different. We will see a shift in the weather later this afternoon. This morning we may see a few sunbreaks, but today will be cloudy for most of the day. it appears that we could start to see some showers popping up shortly after lunch time. Showers will increase this afternoon, which will turn to a rainy night. Winds will also be picking up through the evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s to right around 60.

We will experience the heaviest rains overnight tonight into tomorrow morning, with showers through the day tomorrow. Tonight to tomorrow night should be a fairly wet 24 hours, with around 1″ of rain expected here in the Portland area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler too -- highs likely will top out in the low 50s.

This will also be a windy period as well. Starting tonight a wind advisory goes into effect here in the western valleys for gusts 35-45 MPH, and a high wind watch goes into effect along the Oregon and SW Washington coast for gusts 55-65 MPH. Spotty power outages are possible in both locations. A high wind watch will also be in effect tomorrow for the eastern end of the Gorge through parts of north and NE Oregon. Gusts 45-55 MPH are expected.

By Tuesday, winds will be dying down and we will see fewer showers for the first part of the day. By Tuesday evening, we should be mostly drying out and clouds will be clearing as well.

The wet weather also means a good dumping of snow in the Cascades. We could see around 18″ of snow fall around Government Camp by the end of Tuesday. Even more snow is expected at higher elevations on the mountain. A winter storm warning has been issued for tonight to tomorrow morning, where we are expecting the heaviest snowfall and winds gusting up to 45 MPH. This could make travel very difficult during that time.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look much nicer, with sunnier and drier conditions. Temperatures will likely climb into the 70s for Thursday. We’ll see temperatures cooling on Saturday though. We should be mostly dry for much of Saturday, but by late Saturday night, we could see the return of wet weather.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.